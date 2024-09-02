Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.65 and a 200-day moving average of $236.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

