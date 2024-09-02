Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $531,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $4,030,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $395.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.51. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $395.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

