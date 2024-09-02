Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $275,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

