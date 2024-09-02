Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in General Electric by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $174.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.78. The stock has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

