Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

