Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 761,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.77 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

