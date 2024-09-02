Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,563,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,410 shares of company stock worth $100,631,138. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

