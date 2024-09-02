Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $258.20 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.51 and a 200 day moving average of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

