Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 232 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $72.78 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

