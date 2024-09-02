Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

VZ opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

