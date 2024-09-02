Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 67 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

DE stock opened at $385.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $423.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.94 and a 200 day moving average of $379.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

