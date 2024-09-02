Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $201,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DD stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

