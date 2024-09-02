Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

