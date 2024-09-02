Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Waterdrop stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

