Wedbush Comments on SentinelOne, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:S)

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of S opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.