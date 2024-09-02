Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

