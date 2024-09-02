Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Shares of WSR opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
