William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $268.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.84. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $282.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.