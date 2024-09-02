WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP

WPP Stock Down 0.0 %

WPP Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 652,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in WPP by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 72.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,102 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.