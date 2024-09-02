XSGD Price Hits $0.77 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $126,429.75 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get XSGD alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00266036 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,109 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XSGD is a stablecoin pegged to the Singapore Dollar (SGD) and operates on several blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and Zilliqa. Each XSGD token is fully collateralized one-for-one by the Singapore Dollar, providing a stable and reliable digital currency option for users. XSGD is issued by StraitsX, a trademark of Xfers Pte Ltd, and is a licensed Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It facilitates near-instantaneous cross-border transactions and allows for the swapping of other stablecoins at competitive rates. XSGD supports micropayments due to its ability to be counted out to six decimal places, addressing a key limitation of traditional fiat-based digital payment systems. XSGD’s versatility also extends to its usability across various blockchain ecosystems, including Zilliqa and Ethereum, thereby enhancing its utility in the evolving landscape of digital finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.