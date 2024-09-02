Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $95.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yext Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $642.05 million, a PE ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 1.21. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yext

Insider Activity at Yext

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.