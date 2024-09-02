Zacks Research Comments on Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will earn $18.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.00. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 216.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,148. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

