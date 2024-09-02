Zacks Research Weighs in on Danaher Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.57. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $269.31 on Monday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.