1,014 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXPI opened at $256.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.48. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

