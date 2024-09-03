1,095 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $491.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.32 and a 200-day moving average of $438.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

