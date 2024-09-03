113,491 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.98% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 502,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 55,626 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

