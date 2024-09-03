12,074 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $915.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

