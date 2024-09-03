133 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,799 shares of company stock worth $80,880,433. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $934.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $852.87 and its 200 day moving average is $762.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

