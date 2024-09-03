18,775 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLN. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,068,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 306,399 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,129,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,131,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,654,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.