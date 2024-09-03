2,007 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $3,415,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.92 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

