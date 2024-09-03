212 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,129.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,085.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,066.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

