2,489 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $627,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $434,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

