2,569 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

AKAM stock opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

