3,235 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 89,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.