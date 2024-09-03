3,235 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 89,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.
Amdocs Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
