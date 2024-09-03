4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.21.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.