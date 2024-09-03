6,347 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Solventum Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SOLV

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.