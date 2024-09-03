6,347 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.
Solventum Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
