85,124 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 85,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,000.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.