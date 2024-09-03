854 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

