925 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $277.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.67. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 523.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.47.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

