A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $686.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 686 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 655 ($8.61), with a volume of 84968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 666 ($8.76).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.01) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 601.75 ($7.91).
In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($23,689.35). Insiders have bought a total of 4,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
