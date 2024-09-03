Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.