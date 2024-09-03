ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 16,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

ADT Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ADT by 31.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,297,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth $1,017,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ADT by 452.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,036 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after buying an additional 3,427,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in ADT by 246.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 192,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 136,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. ADT has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

