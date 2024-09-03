Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after buying an additional 306,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $57,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $18,341,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,503 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

