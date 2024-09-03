AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

