Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aflac alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.19.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.