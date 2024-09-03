Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.33

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.33 and traded as low as C$15.26. Air Canada shares last traded at C$15.44, with a volume of 1,663,184 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.79.

Air Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.5104 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

