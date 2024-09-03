Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

APD stock opened at $278.85 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.09.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.