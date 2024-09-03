Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 34,222,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 43,013,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £10.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

