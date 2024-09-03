Aljian Capital Management LLC Sells 6,874 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aljian Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 11.7% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,883 shares of company stock valued at $26,705,320. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $163.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

