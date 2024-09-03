ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in ALLETE by 19.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 150,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLETE

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.